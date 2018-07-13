RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services recently established a Beehive Distribution Program.

The program provides beehives to new and established beekeepers in an effort to increase the number of actively managed bee colonies across the Commonwealth.

The Beehive Distribution Program provides equipment for eligible beekeepers. Residents of Virginia who are 18 years of age, or older, are eligible to receive up to three beehives per year. The beekeepers will be registered with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

“Last winter Virginia lost 59.5 percent of its hives,” said Keith Tignor, State Apiarist. “The Beehive Distribution Program will help counteract those dramatic losses by assisting beekeepers in establishing new hives.”

BACKGROUND: Nearly 60 percent of Virginia honeybees were lost over the winter

Applicants will be reviewed by staff. If all available beehives are distributed before June 30, 2019, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will stop accepting applications for the next year. Applications will not forward to the next fiscal year.

To learn more, or to fill out an application for the Beehive Distribution Program click here.

