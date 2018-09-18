NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — This week, O'Connor Brewing Company and Virginia NORML will be hosting forums and panels to talk about marijuana.

Organizers said the discussions are meant to be educational and spark conversations.

It's a discussion Jarrell Williams is passionate about.

"Medical marijuana, recreational marijuana to me is a big deal," he said.

That's why when Virginia NORML and O'Connor Brewing Company partnered to host a Legalize Virginia Festival in Norfolk, he got involved.

"Educational, it's a push for reform. It's a push to get those who are in charge of the laws to pay attention and say that people in Virginia want this to happen," said Williams.

All week, events will take place at the brewery with speakers to elevate the discussions on marijuana and policy reform, with forums talking about how a city can be more progressive, to race and marijuana.

"People of color are jailed more so than those who are white, or fair skin, even though we equally use marijuana, statistically proven," said Williams.

"We're really going to cover what has happened in the past as far as how African-Americans specifically have been impacted by the war on drugs," said Sarah Kiah Morton, who is a volunteer with NORML and a forum moderator.

She encourages even those who aren't in support of legalizing to come out and engage.

"Those people who don't support it right now, may not support it for a variety of reasons," she said.

"People being open to people having different viewpoints...debates. Healthy debates. I want people to walk away feeling like they learned something," said Williams.

