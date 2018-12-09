VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — With Hurricane Florence closing in on the East Coast, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has declared a mandatory evacuation for people living in Zone A.

"Like if we are recommending A and B to be evacuated, you could move to C and D," said Emergency Management Director Erin Sutton.

Online, some areas in Hampton Roads are labeled as a "no zone."

Sutton explained, "You are at the least amount of risk for storm surge but you could still see flooding from a storm, especially a storm that may stall out or may dump 12-14 inches of rain."

She said everyone should be prepared whether you live by water or not.

"You need to be ready and you need to think about it today," Sutton explained.

Sutton's advice is to pack a bag for each person in your family, including your pets. Add food, water, clothes and anything else you can think of.

She said, "Make sure your car is filled, do you have some cash also think about where your charging cords are. Do you have a car adapter charger?"

Sutton said if there's an evacuation in your area, be smart and leave.

