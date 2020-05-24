Virginia State Police find missing teen girls from NC after police chase ends in Isle of Wight County

Two teen girls, ages 15 and 14, were taken into custody. They were found to be reported as missing juveniles from Raleigh, North Carolina.

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police found two missing girls after the car they were driving hit a trooper's patrol vehicle during a pursuit on Saturday.

It was around 4:10 p.m. on Route 460 in Sussex County when a 2012 Nissan Versa drove past a trooper's radar going 84 mph in a 55 mph speed limit.

The trooper tried to stop the Versa but the car kept driving on and a police chase began, spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.

The Versa's vehicle registration was run through the National Crime Information Center database and it was reported as "missing juveniles."

The police chase ended on Route 258 in Isle of Wight County when the driver hit the trooper's patrol vehicle.

Two teen girls, ages 15 and 14, were taken into custody. They were found to be reported as missing juveniles from Raleigh, North Carolina.

The parents of the teen girls were called and were traveling to Isle of Wight County to take custody of them.