YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — The Virginia State Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in York County on Thursday.

Brian Leonard Utne, 50, of Yorktown, was killed when his bicycle was hit by a pickup truck.

Around 7:10 p.m., a pickup truck with front-end damage to the marker lights hit a bicyclist on Lakeside Drive and Yorkville Road.

Utne was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries. The vehicle left the scene before police arrived.

State police said identification numbers on the debris left at the scene of the accident indicate that the suspect vehicle involved in the hit-and-run is a grey Ford pickup truck, 1999-2001 year model.

The State Police reconstruction team has been called out to investigate the accident.

State Police is still asking the publics assistance in locating the vehicle. Contact State Police at 757-424-6800 or at question@vsp.virginia.gov.

