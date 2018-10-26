YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — The Virginia State Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in York County on Thursday.

Around 7:10 p.m., a small silver/grey sedan with front-end damage to the marker lights hit a bicyclist on Lakeside Drive and Yorkville Road. The man on the bike was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries. The vehicle left the scene before police arrived.

The State Police reconstruction team has been called out to investigate the accident.

No further information has been released at this time.

