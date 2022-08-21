x
News

Virginia State Police issue 'Ashanti Alert' for missing Virginia Beach woman

Police say Marie Covington, 40, was last seen on August 17 and may be in danger.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are looking for a missing woman in Virginia Beach, who authorities say may be in danger. 

Virginia State Police issued a critically missing adult alert, or "Ashanti Alert," for 40-year-old Marie Darshaun Covington. 

Covington was last seen Wednesday, August 17, in the area of Thalia Trace Drive in Virginia Beach, said state police. 

She was possibly wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and a black baseball cap. 

Virginia Beach Police said someone saw Covington driving her 2016 white Ford Escape with Virginia license plate 'ULW5452.'

A preliminary investigation suggests Covington may be in danger, according to police. 

If you’ve seen her or know anything about her whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or the non-emergency number at (757) 385-5000.  

