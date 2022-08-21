Virginia State Police issue 'Ashanti Alert' for missing Virginia Beach woman

Police say Marie Covington, 40, was last seen on August 17 and may be in danger.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are looking for a missing woman in Virginia Beach, who authorities say may be in danger.

Virginia State Police issued a critically missing adult alert, or "Ashanti Alert," for 40-year-old Marie Darshaun Covington.

Covington was last seen Wednesday, August 17, in the area of Thalia Trace Drive in Virginia Beach, said state police.

She was possibly wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and a black baseball cap.

Virginia Beach Police said someone saw Covington driving her 2016 white Ford Escape with Virginia license plate 'ULW5452.'

A preliminary investigation suggests Covington may be in danger, according to police.

If you’ve seen her or know anything about her whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or the non-emergency number at (757) 385-5000.