RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) — National Teen Driver Safety Week kicks off Monday, so Governor Ralph Northam, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian J. Moran and Virginia State Police are encouraging young people to take charge of their safety.

As of October 1, preliminary data in Virginia shows there have been 56 fatalities in crashes involving teen drivers, a 36 percent increase from 2017.

"Every driver has a responsibility to be safe when they are getting on the road, including our newest drivers," said Governor Northam. "National Teen Driver Safety Week is a great opportunity to engrain safe driving habits that will stay with our teenagers for the rest of their lives."

Of the traffic deaths in 2018, 28 individuals were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the most significant dangers to teenage drivers are alcohol consumption, lack of seat belt use, distracted and drowsy driving, speeding, and driving with passengers in the vehicle.

As part of National Teen Driver Safety Week, the Virginia State Police joins Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety to encourage youth and teens to make good choices. This week, schools and youth groups across the Commonwealth are participating in the peer-to-peer campaign in an effort to prevent tragedies.

“Sadly, motor vehicle crashes continue to be the leading cause of death for teenagers nationwide, yet this loss of young people’s lives is preventable,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Starting a conversation with teens about safety and responsibility on the road is the first step toward reducing fatalities. We as parents, mentors, and friends need to equip the next generation of drivers with the tools they need to navigate the highway tomorrow by encouraging them to practice safe habits today.”

As a new driver, operating a vehicle is a big responsibility not only because of the dangers of driving but also the threat of vehicle theft, which affects more than 750,000 people each year, according to the Virginia Highway Safety Office.

