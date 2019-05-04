WASHINGTON — Middle and high school students distributed tiny hand knit hats Friday to infants in the neonatal intensive care unit at Children’s National Health System.

Mary Ball, a special education teacher at Twain Middle School, leads the Tiny Hats Tiny Babies club where students dedicate their after school time to knit hats for babies. The club is a way for students to complete community service requirements and give back in a fun and fulfilling way, according to Ball.

Parents of the babies were able to select the hats themselves, and the students made hats for every baby.

“All of the parents were very thankful and touched that the students took time to make something,” Ball said.

