VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The Independent candidate for the 2nd Congressional District in Virginia, Shaun Brown, appealed a court's decision last week to keep her off the November ballot, but the Virginia Supreme Court dismissed her appeal on Wednesday.

Brown’s attorneys filed paperwork on September 3 to ask the Virginia Supreme Court to grant an expedited review and stay of the circuit court's opinion in the signature forgery case.

The case involves questionable signatures collected to get Brown on the ballot as an independent candidate. Investigations determined some of those signatures were not signed by the people they claim to be.

READ MORE: Shaun Brown appeals to Virginia Supreme Court in petition case

RELATED: Petition signatures to get Shaun Brown on the ballot questioned

Shaun Brown made the following comment about the Virginia Supreme Court's Decision:

When the facts come out and I am completely exonerated then the question becomes what are the motives of my democratic and republican opponents and are they trying to manipulate this election. For me everything is wrapped Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit up in this case and I am thrilled we can all see this in full color because what this does is to show what I have been saying all along about the misuse of the power of the democratic party and republican party. Not for the people but against the people.The people represented by me will not stand for it. Power corrupts. Both parties are using power in a corrupt way. And this is the reason that I'm running not why I am not running. What is happening here is good for everyone to see. It is justifying why I am running and why I should be elected. They think they can steam roll the average person. No not on my watch. Stay tuned.

Virginia Democrats sued state elections officials to keep Shaun Brown off the ballot in November.

A judge who ruled to strike a Congressional candidate's name from the 2nd District ballot said in a court opinion last Thursday that Shaun Brown's petition contained "forgery, perjury, fraud, and significant material, sophomoric errors."

Richmond Circuit Court Judge Gregory Rupe's decision to keep Brown off the ballot came after he heard arguments in a lawsuit filed by Democrats that accused members of Taylor's campaign staff of forging signatures. Democrats claimed Taylor's campaign wanted Brown on the 2nd District ballot to weaken support for Luria and bolster his own re-election chances.

Judge Rupe went even further, saying each page of Brown's petition was invalid because her address is wrong on all of them. He disqualified petitions and signatures collected by not only Taylor's staff but by Brown herself.

READ MORE: Judge: Shaun Brown ballot petitions 'rife with errors, inconsistencies, and forgeries'

13News Now reached out to Congressman Scott Taylor, but he has not responded.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC