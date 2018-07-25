An Orange County, Virginia man and University of Maine football player died Tuesday after collapsing on the field during a preseason workout, the school said in a statement.

Darius Minor, 18, collapsed on the field at approximately 1:15 p.m. Staff members and medical personnel tried to revive him but were unsuccessful, the university said.

Minor was a freshman defensive back, and was in the third week of UMaine’s Freshman Workout and taking a summer university course when the incident occurred. Minor was one of 17 first-year student-athletes taking part in the Freshman Workout, according to the University.

“Darius Minor was a model young man. I knew him because we grew up 3 minutes apart, same school k-12, played multiple sports with him,” said Jordan Russel a close friend. “It’s unbelievable he just collapsed because he was the model athlete and person never touched alcohol drugs or anything just sports and loving life.”

In high school, Minor played cornerback and wide receiver for Orange County High School and was first team all-conference. His UMaine player biography said he led his high school team to three straight playoff appearances and was a team captain.

According to Minor's Twitter page, he was on a full-ride scholarship to the UMaine for football and very excited to be a member of the Black Bears.

The university said the news was devastating, and called Minor a bright and promising member of the community. School administrators said they extend their deepest condolences to the family during this difficult time.

“Words cannot express the grief we have following this tragic loss,” said UMaine head coach Joe Harasymiak. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Darius’ family and friends during this terrible time.”

“UMaine Athletics is devastated. We extend our deepest condolences to the family during this difficult time and ask that their privacy be respected,” said Interim Athletics Director James Settele.

Minor is the second teenager to collapse and die during a preseason college football workout this summer. Nineteen-year-old Jordan McNair left a Maryland workout in an ambulance on May 29 and died in a local hospital two weeks later.

The cause of Minor’s death has not yet been released.

