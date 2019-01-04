WASHINGTON — Virginia chess phenom Jennifer Yu, 17, a junior at Stone Bridge High School, won the U.S. Women's Championship in St. Louis over the weekend.

Yu finished undefeated with a total of 10 points, the "second greatest result in the history of the championship," according Stone Bridge teacher Al Faraone, who posted about Yu's big win on Facebook.

She beat Anna Zatonskih in round 10 to clinch the 2019 title with one round to spare, according to chess.com. She's the first teenager to take first place since Elina Groberman in 2000.

Yu's score netted her the $25,000 first-place prize for the Women's Championship. The winner in the Men's Championship won $50,000. There was no reason given for the prize money discrepancy on chess.com.

In an post-win interview, she said her parents may use that money for her college tuition. She was also asked about her SAT score: 1580 out of 1600, though she said she will be taking it again, trying for that perfect score.

Faraone said the only player who has scored higher than Yu is Bobby Fischer in 1964.

"Jennifer Yu, the pride of Stone Bridge High School. The wonder and pride of the entire chess world," he wrote. "She qualifies for the World Cup. She will represent the United States all around the world."