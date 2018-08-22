NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Virginia Zoo's littlest orangutan turned two months old on Wednesday!

According to the zoo's Facebook page, Sofie is becoming more aware and learning from her mother Dara. She isn't quite coordinated with her hands other than hanging onto her momma.

The little orangutan was born on June 22, and at first, Zoo staff didn't know the gender of the baby because they gave her and her mother time and space to adequately recover and bond.

According to the Zoo, Sofie will be completely dependent on her mother until she's at least 2-years-old.

Sofie is an acronym for 'Saving Orangutans from Extinction' that was coined by her Keepers.

She is the first offspring for momma Dara, and her mate 15-year-old Solaris. According to the zoo, Solaris likes to stay close by to the pair but is respectful of their space.

According to the zoo, the pair is expected to be in exhibit daily until 11 a.m.

If guests miss the chance to see the pair, they will be all over the zoo's social media accounts.

