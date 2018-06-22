NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The soon-to-be-father at the Virginia Zoo celebrated his 15 birthday on Friday!

Solaris, the birthday boy, is a Bornean Orangutan. This species is usually found in Indonesia and Malaysia. According to the Virginia Zoo, Bornean Orangutans are critically endangered. The major threat to their species is destruction, degradation, and fragmentation of their habitats, as well as hunting.

The 15-year-old orangutan at the zoo is a soon-to-be-father with orangutan Dara. The 18-year-old female is due late June to early July.

To celebrate Solaris' birthday, the zoo decorated his outdoor exhibit.

The Virginia Zoo also has two other Bornean Orangutans Schnitz and Pepper.

