PARKSLEY, Va. (WVEC) — The Parksley Volunteer Fire Company battled a residential fire on Saturday night.

Emergency Communications received the 911 call around 11:45 p.m. about a fire in the 24000 block of White Street.

The fire and fire damage was contained to a rear bedroom, but there was smoke damage throughout the entire home.

Three patients were treated on the scene and released. The Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced family.

PHOTOS: Residential fire in Parksley, Virginia

PHOTOS: Residential fire in Parksley, Virginia

The cause of the fire has not been released.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC