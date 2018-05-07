Phoenix experienced extreme weather events as a monsoon wall of dust rolled into the Valley Thursday.

This is a live blog of the dust storm as it moves over the Phoenix area.

6:13 p.m.

The northbound lanes of State Route 347 reopened south of Riggs Road near Maricopa. The southbound lanes remain closed.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix said dust continues to be an issue south of Phoenix on Interstate 10 and State Route 347, with visibility less than half a mile in some areas.

5:52 p.m.

A blowing dust advisory was issued for Interstate 8 and Gila Bend through 6:30 p.m.

Interstate 10 reopened in both directions east of Casa Grande near Picacho.

5:29 p.m.

Interstate 10 is closed in both directions near Picacho Peak, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix said the storms out east driving the dust have mostly dissipated.

525p: Dust plume south of Phoenix clearly seen in the latest visible satellite imagery. Storms out east have mostly dissipated. #azwx pic.twitter.com/8lQcvreamy — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 6, 2018

5:13 p.m.

State Route 347 is closed south of Riggs Road near Maricopa due to low visibility from blowing dust.

There is no estimated reopening time.

CLOSED: SR 347 is closed south at Riggs due to low visibility from blowing dust. #azwx #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/iZv947afyV — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 6, 2018

4:57 p.m.

The National Weather Service is indicating it's 114 degrees at Sky Harbor International Airport, where Phoenix's official temperatures are taken.

NWS has issued a blowing dust advisory until 5:45 p.m.

4:51 p.m.

While some monsoon dust storms are followed by rain, the National Weather Service says it is too dry to expect rain tonight.

12 News viewer Jeffrey Carvalho shared a time lapse of the dust storm moving through Casa Grande.

4:38 p.m.

12 News viewer Valerie Chavez shared photos of the dust storm as it reached Casa Grande.

4:30 p.m.

A wall of dust moves over the southeast Valley as Phoenix hits 115 degrees.

Today is the anniversary of the highly memorable wall of dust that put the word "haboob" on the map in 2011.

