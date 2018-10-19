VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The Sugar Shack Donuts & Coffee in Virginia Beach is testing to see if you're a true wizard. In return, customers can get a free donut!

October 29-31, the donut shop will have the elusive Snitch Donuts available! True Harry Potter fans can bring in something like a book, movies, doll, wand etc. to prove they are a true fan.

Sugar Shack Donuts & Coffee VB will only accept material items only, no digital ebooks, downloaded movies, etc.

If anyone wants the magical Snitch Donuts it's recommended, strongly recommended, pre-ordering. The shop will accept pre-orders as low as 12 donuts, but guests can mix and match any flavors if they don't want all Snitches.

