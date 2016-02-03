With Hurricane Florence threatening a large portion of the East Coast, 13News Now presents special coverage of the storm including important information for everyone who lives in Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina or is visiting the area.

Our program begins at 8 p.m. EDT.

MORE: 13News Now Hurricane Center

HURRICANE FLORENCE LATEST FORECAST

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

Get the 13News Now App and the 13News Now Weathercaster App free in the Apple store.

13News Now Facebook Page

13NewsNow on Twitter @13NewsNow

13NewsNow on Instagram

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

© 2018 WVEC