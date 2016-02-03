Thousands of friends, family, fans, celebrities and dignitaries are paying their final respects today to Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, who died of pancreatic cancer on Aug. 16.

Doors to the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit sanctuary opened about 8 a.m. to welcome business and political leaders, athletes and others from around the country to the private funeral, scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET.

Among them were Bill and Hillary Clinton, boxer Tommy Hearns, sports commentator and former NBA star Greg Kelser, Judge Greg Mathis, Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones and former Detroit Mayor Dennis Archer. Several gospel superstars including Dr. Bobby Jones, Bishop Paul Morton, Ricky Dillard and Dottie Peoples also arrived.

Franklin will be buried in 24-karat gold plated Promethean casket made of solid bronze. The interior is finished with champagne velvet. Franklin's title, “Queen of Soul,” and her name “Aretha Franklin” are embroidered in the casket with gold metallic thread.

Franklin’s body arrived at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit earlier this morning in a white 1940 LaSalle hearse.

The vintage two-door, three-speed LaSalle made by Cadillac is the same vehicle used to carry the Rev. C.L. Franklin, father of the Queen of Soul, in 1984; David Ruffin, baritone for the Temptations, in 1991; and Rosa Parks, civil rights icon, in 2005.

