PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of Patriot Prayers supporters and counter-protesters have converged outside Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown Portland.

The dueling protests have garnered national attention after previous showdowns between the two groups have ended in violence.

Portland police set up barricades and multiple security checkpoints around Waterfront Park. The security measures come after Patriot Prayer founder and U.S. Senate candidate Joey Gibson encouraged supporters to come to the rally armed.

Portland police

Police said people are not allowed to bring weapons into city parks, or have concealed handguns in Portland without valid Oregon licenses. Police will not allow anyone with a rifle, shotgun, or other long-gun style firearms into the park. Police have confiscated other items that could be used as weapons.

With the security measures in place, Patriot Prayer supporters and counter-protesters have mainly stayed on the sidewalks outside the park, separated by police and Naito Parkway.

