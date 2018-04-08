PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of Patriot Prayers supporters and counter-protesters have converged outside Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown Portland.

The dueling protests have garnered national attention after previous showdowns between the two groups have ended in violence.

Dueling protests turn into violent riot in downtown Portland

Patriot Prayer labeled Saturday's rally as a Gibson For Senate Freedom March, in support of founder and Joey Gibson, who is also running for the U.S. Senate in Washington. In addition to Patriot Prayer, members of the Proud Boys, who the Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled as a hate group, have attended in support of Gibson.

Police have kept the two groups separated on opposite sidewalks along Southwest Naito Parkway, just outside the park. Counter-protesters have lined the west sidewalk while Patriot Prayer supporters are on the east sidewalk adjacent to the park.

Patriot Prayer, Anti-fascist groups square off in protest rallies in downtown Portland on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018.
Patriot Prayer, Anti-fascist demonstrators square off in downtown Portland in competing rallies on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018.
Patriot Prayer, Anti-fascist groups square off in protest rallies in downtown Portland on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018.
Patriot Prayer, Anti-fascist groups square off in protest rallies in downtown Portland on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018.
Patriot Prayer, Anti-fascist groups square off in protest rallies in downtown Portland on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Pictured: Joey GIbson, Patriot Prayer leader and Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Washington.
At SW Naito now: police have shut down the street to keep the protest groups apart.
Anti-fascist demonstrators gather at City Hall before heading to Waterfront Park in response to Patriot Prayer rally in Portland.
Protests in downtown Portland on Saturday by Patriot Prayer, Anti-fascist, other groups amid a heavy police presence.
Protests in downtown Portland on Saturday by Patriot Prayer, Anti-fascist, other groups amid a heavy police presence.
Protests in downtown Portland on Saturday by Patriot Prayer, Anti-fascist, other groups amid a heavy police presence.
Protests in downtown Portland on Saturday by Patriot Prayer, Anti-fascist, other groups amid a heavy police presence.
Protests in downtown Portland on Saturday by Patriot Prayer, Anti-fascist, other groups amid a heavy police presence.
Anti-fascist demonstrators gather at City Hall before heading to Waterfront Park in response to Patriot Prayer rally in Portland.
Anti-fascist demonstrators gather at City Hall before heading to Waterfront Park in response to Patriot Prayer rally in Portland.
Antif-fascist demonstrators gather at Portland City Hall before heading to Waterfront Park for Patriot Prayer rally
Antif-fascist demonstrators gather at Portland City Hall before heading to Waterfront Park for Patriot Prayer rally
Antif-fascist demonstrators gather at Portland City Hall before heading to Waterfront Park for Patriot Prayer rally

Police set up barricades and multiple security checkpoints around Waterfront Park. The security measures came after Patriot Prayer founder and U.S. Senate candidate Joey Gibson encouraged supporters to come to the rally armed.

Map of where barricades have been set up around Waterfront Park for the Patriot Prayer rally and counter-protests
Map of where barricades have been set up around Waterfront Park for the Patriot Prayer rally and counter-protests
Portland police

Police said people are not allowed to bring weapons into city parks, or have concealed handguns in Portland without valid Oregon licenses. Police will not allow anyone with a rifle, shotgun, or other long-gun style firearms into the park. Police have confiscated other items that could be used as weapons.

Police will share updates here during the demonstrations.

