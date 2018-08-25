An unmanned boat is stuck, making circles in Puget Sound near Normandy Park, Washington.

A Coast Guard vessel responded to the boat Friday afternoon, where they wait nearby for the boat to run out of fuel. Once the Coast Guard secures the boat, they will tow it to the marina in Burien.

Reports came into 911 around 4:15 p.m. that the boat was making sharp turns and its driver fell overboard, according to the Coast Guard.

The man was able to swim to shore a short time later and was looked at by the Burien Fire Department.

