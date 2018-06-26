HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A water main break in Hampton has shut down a roadway on Tuesday.

Old Buckroe Road has been closed between Nickerson Boulevard and Rodgers Avenue. According to Hampton dispatch, part of the road collapsed from the break.

Newport News Water Works responded to the scene, and Hampton Public Works arrived on the scene around 4:30 p.m.

There has been no word on how long the road closure will last.

