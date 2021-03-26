'We need a lot more help' | Volunteers needed at the Food Bank of the Albemarle

Calling all volunteers! The Food Bank of the Albemarle says once the National Guard is gone mid-April, they need your help.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Food Bank of the Albemarle says the National Guard has been helping over the past seven months, but they are set to leave soon, and that means about 1,000 hours worth of volunteer time is being left wide open.

Brian Gray is the food bank's Communications and Volunteer Manager. He says since the pandemic started, they've seen a 53-percent increase in need for food.

"With that level of increase, it has been quite challenging," Gray said. "We've seen probably a 50-60 percent decrease in our volunteer help."

Gray says volunteers like Sheila Bladow really keep the effort moving to feed people in 15 counties. Bladow moved to the United States from Scotland almost 35 years ago. When she moved to Elizabeth City in 2013, she said she wanted to help the community.

"I love it. It's very busy," said Bladow as she quickly went back and forth between the refrigerator and bags of food. "I asked where I could volunteer and they said here and I came up the next week."

Sheila Bladow is one of a handful of long-term volunteers at the food bank. A seven-year volunteer with no plan to stop, Bladow says giving back to the community is a feeling she'll never get over.

"I go out there and you see children, so happy with big eyes that they have a cake in their cart. It's just satisfying," said Bladow with a huff and started moving again. "There's a shame there's a need for it, but sadly there is."

Gray says there are flexible hours and days for when you can volunteer and he encourages anyone to at least give it a try to help out even for a couple of hours.

"We don't want people to volunteer because they feel they have to. We want people to want to be here and connect with the people," said Gray. "You really meet great people here who volunteer and who receive the food."