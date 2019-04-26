MCLEAN, Va. — Qore Performance is a Virginia-based company with big goals on its mind.

“With our technology, we can provide a capability to enhance the physiological capability of each individual warfighter and that’s something the enemy doesn’t have yet,” said Justin Li – the company’s co-founder and CEO.

The centerpiece of this ambitious mission is the IcePlate, a piece of wearable hydration technology that’s meant to make a soldier’s job more efficient. It wraps around your body but still allows for full range of motion. The plate itself can slide into a tactical vest or something similar.

Li, who co-founded Qore Performance with J.D. Wilcox, says the background for this type of innovation isn’t typical. Li worked in product design and development after graduating from The George Washington University. His dad was also an inventor and entrepreneur. Wilcox earned a Management Science and Engineering degree from Stanford University.

“We just kind of combined our experiences and combined our knowledge bases,” he said. “I think it was the lack of formal knowledge that led to a lot of headaches, but also allowed us to come up with something that was pretty different than anything else that had been on the market.”

The idea can be pinned back to Li’s time as a law enforcement officer in Southern California. The way he shares the story involved a brutally hot summer day and a suspect on the run. Despite the team being in shape, the weather still had an upper hand. An IcePlate would’ve been helpful.

The main customer bases are military/law enforcement and industrial safety. On the military and law enforcement side, users range from SWAT cops, patrol officers, K9s and all varieties of military personnel. On the industrial side, the two largest customers for Qore Performance are Chick-Fil-A and Dutch Bros. Coffee.

The IcePlate for non-military employees comes in the form of what’s essentially a traffic vest. It’s designed to be easily seen, while also keeping people cool or warm, depending on the season. Additionally, the IcePlate acts as a protective layer – shielding from bullets or any other potential hazard.

As for what’s next? The sky’s the limit, according to Li.

“The opportunities ahead of us now… where we see our vision for the Ice Plate is that it can provide the U.S. military with a highly differential capability to augment and enhance the individual warfighter’s physiology.”

It’s an interesting journey, but one that’s also been both surprising and humbling.

“It’s a tremendous feeling and amazing because I never in a million years thought J.D. and I could have such a huge impact on so many people doing significant things.”