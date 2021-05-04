This is the time of year people are more likely to spot an alligator in an unusual place

CARROLLWOOD, Fla. — Nothing quite screams "Florida" than finding a large alligator under your car. It also makes it pretty hard to leave your parking spot.

And that's just what happened at an apartment complex in Carrollwood.

The saga of getting the alligator to move was shared on TikTok by a user who goes by "ecamaro2013".

Then, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday posted the encounter from their deputy's bodycam.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it got a call on the morning of March 31 about the gator being under the car and sent out a contracted nuisance alligator trapper.

Once the massive beast was wrangled, the FWC said it measured up to be just longer than 10-feet.

While the alligator wanted to call the shady spot under sedan home, he was instead sent along to an alligator farm.

This is the time of year people are more likely to spot an alligator in an unusual place. That's because alligator courtship starts in early April, according to the FWC.

Mating will then occur in May or June. Around late June or early July, the female gator will begin to deposit on average 32 to 46 eggs in her nest. Those nests are built out of soil, vegetation, or debris.

Incubation for the eggs requires approximately 63-68 days, and hatching occurs from mid-August through early September.

Alligators are more aggressive during their mating season. In June 2018, a 12 and a-half-foot gator pulled a woman into a Florida pond and killed her during mating season.

Don't worry, deadly alligator attacks on humans remain rare. According to the FWC, the likelihood of a Florida resident being seriously injured during an unprovoked alligator incident in the state is roughly 1 in 3.2 million.

So, what should you do if you come across an alligator?

FWC says people should never feed alligators and keep their distance if they see one. People can also stay safe by only swimming in designated swimming areas and keeping pets away from the water and on a leash at all times when they're out.

You can read more about living with alligators on FWC's website.