TV show 'Ancient Aliens' coming to Virginia Beach for live event

Are you ready? Tickets for Ancient Aliens LIVE: Project Earth at the Sandler Center in April go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Viewers are captivated by the questions asked on the long-running History Channel show, "Ancient Aliens."

Theorists who have dedicated their careers to out-of-this-world inquiries look into whether extraterrestrial life has been present on our home planet of Earth.

Those questions will be coming to Virginia Beach as part of "Ancient Aliens Live: Project Earth," on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts.

With tickets starting at $44, fans of the show or any interested party can enter the same captivating trance that holds both enthusiasts and skeptics on the couch for hours at a time.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com, or by visiting the Sandler Center Box Office.

The 90-minute live experience will feature Ancient Alien Theorist Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, Investigative Mythologist William Henry, Aerospace Engineer and Intelligence Expert Dr. Travis Taylor, UK government UFO Investigator Nick Pope and Real-Life Indiana Jones, David Childress, as they discuss thought-provoking extraterrestrial theories on fan-favorite topics from Ancient Egypt to the moon.