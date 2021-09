File this one under un-bull-ievable firefighter calls.

How do you take on Wednesday? You grab the bull by the horns!

At least, that's what Winston-Salem firefighters were doing this morning!

They got a unique call to go wrangle a bull - yes, a bull - that had gotten loose and was on the roadway.

Here's some video the department tweeted out:

Don’t tell Chief Mayo we were out playing tag with a bull this morning. #WSFire .107 pic.twitter.com/NPMr7vWI3c — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) September 8, 2021