EUREKA, Mo — Fright Fest at Six Flags St. Louis kicked off their much-hyped 30-hour Coffin Challenge on Friday.

Six people were chosen to spend 30 hours in a coffin from 5 p.m. Friday, October 12 until 11 p.m. the next day.

The park live-streamed the start of the event, and the question on everyone's mind was the same: how do the participants use the bathroom?

It's actually a fairly lenient policy. Coffin dwellers get a six-minute bathroom break every hour.

Six Flags will also provide breakfast, lunch and dinner in the “deluxe, 2’x7’, slightly used coffins.”

They can also bring a friend during the park's business hours, but once the park closes the only company they’ll have will be some of the Fright Fest Freaks, who will be lurking in the darkness.

No technology of any kind is allowed.

So, what do you get for spending 30 hours in a coffin? Those who make it through will get $300, 2019 Gold Season Passes, a Fright Fest prize package, two VIP Haunted House passes, tickets to ride the Freak Train and–of course—their coffin.

