Great-grandma with arthritis arrested for having CBD oil at Disney World plans to sue

ORLANDO, Fla. — A great-grandmother who was arrested at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom after she was found with CBD oil is set to file a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company.
Attorney Ben Crump says he will represent Hester Burkhalter, a then 69-year-old great-grandmother, who was arrested after she laid her purse on a table for inspection and a security worker found CBD oil inside.
At the time, she was charged with possession of hashish, a charge which has since been dropped. Crump says she was using the CBD oil, per her doctor's orders, to treat advanced arthritis.
Crump says Burkhalter was wrongfully arrested and taken into custody.
Burkhalter spent 12 hours in jail before she was released on bond.
