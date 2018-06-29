VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- These thieves made a real "clean getaway" in Virginia Beach last week.

Police are looking for two men who stole multiple packs of Tide Pods and multiple packs of Febreze Air Fresheners from a store on Monday, June 18.

Authorities say the two suspects entered a store in the 1940 block of Laskin Road. The first suspect took a number of Tide Pods and stuffed them down his pants.

The second suspect did the same with numerous packs of Febreze Air Fresheners and Tide Pods.

The first suspect purchased one paper towel roll, then exited the store. The second suspect left without paying for anything.

Both suspects left the store in a black Kia driven by an unknown individual.

If you know anything about the suspects, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

