Cow shuts down stretch of I-64 in Chesapeake after falling out of trailer

Police ran through standstill traffic on Interstate 64 trying to catch a cow that fell out of a trailer. It caused a huge backup on the highway.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It was quite a scene for many drivers on I-64 after a cow fell out of a trailer and ran through traffic up and down the interstate.

State police said a driver was pulling the trailer when the cow was able to get loose from it near the Greenbrier Parkway Exit just after 1 p.m.

After jumping off the trailer, the cow started walking down the highway for more than a mile. Traffic in the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-64 stopped for the most part.

Crews had to shut down the eastbound lanes for while they attempted to catch the cow.

VODT cameras were rolling the entire time and followed the attempt, inlcuding the part when the cow booked it at a pretty good clip.