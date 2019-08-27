YORKTOWN, Va. — Deputies in York County responded to a call of a different feather.

They were called on to wrangle a chicken spotted trying to cross the road... Oriana Road, to be precise.

The bird was eventually captured and brought safely to a nearby shelter.

If you or anyone you know lost a chicken near that area, give the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office a call at 757-890-3621.

