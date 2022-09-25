Did you see the strange light in the sky?

WASHINGTON — What did you see Saturday night? Was it a bird or a comet? No, it was a rocket.
SpaceX says a Falcon 9 rocket with 52 Starlink satellites was launched from Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 7:32 p.m. Saturday.
Clear skies provided a great view for many in region. Users on social media were stunned of what they say in the sky, hundreds shared their footage of a light streaking through sky of what we now know was the rocket.
This was the fourth launch and landing for this Falcon 9 first stage booster, SpaceX stated in its website.
Some even spotted the beautiful sighting in across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.
RELATED: SpaceX, NASA looking into sluggish chutes on last 2 flights: 'We're not taking anything for granted'
You can watch the full stream of the launch below:
Here are just the few photos and videos of the rocket:
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.