It's a weird combo, but it's now available in Fresh Markets nationwide, guacamole cheese.

A Dutch cheese company, Daily Dairy has merged the two foods into one interesting product.

13News Now

The cheese, AMANTI Guacamole, is a unique "50 percent full fat cow milk Dutch cheese with herbs." Today said starting Wednesday, it is available for the first time in the U.S. at The Fresh Market.

According to Delish, the new cheese is a Mexican-styled Dutch Goudablended with avocado, lime juice, chili, tomato, onion, and garlic, touting “a smooth texture and rich creamy guacamole taste.”

The North Carolina-based grocery store chain has 161 locations across 22 states.

Some people at 13News Now tried out some of the cheese, check it out below: