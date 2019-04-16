Painesville police have arrested a man they say tried to commit assault using an iguana at a restaurant Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the 49-year-old entered the Perkins Restaurant and Bakery around 11:45 a.m. and removed an iguana from under his shirt. He then apparently began swinging the lizard around over his head by its tail and then threw it at the store manager before fleeing.

The suspect was later apprehended blocks away from the restaurant. He has been charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and animal cruelty, and is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon if he did not post his bond.

The iguana, named "Copper" by authorities, has been placed in the care of the Lake County Humane Society.