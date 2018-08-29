GREELEY, Colo. (KUSA) — A Colorado man who was on his way to the driver's license office to take his driving test on Tuesday morning crashed into the building instead.

The 33-year-old man told police that he hit the gas pedal when he meant to hit the brake, and went through a plate glass window and damaged a support wall at the DMV, according to Greeley Police Department Spokesperson Joe Tymkowych.

The man had his learner’s permit at the time, and a licensed driver was in the car with him, Tymkowych said.

He was cited for careless driving and will appear in court, Tymkowych said. A judge or prosecutor will decide if he can still get his license.

No one was injured, and Tymkowych said while there was some impairment to the business side of the DMV, it was still operating.

