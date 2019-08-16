A 22-year-old man reportedly pushed a brand new BMW into a river because it wasn't the Jaguar he wanted for his birthday.

The Times of India reports the man named Akash got the car last week, but dumped it into the Western Yamuna Canal.

Fox News quoted a local police spokesperson as saying he had demanded a Jaguar and was upset.

"The youth was arrogant and kept insisting that he be given a Jaguar as a BMW is a little small for him and his friends inside. We would do a preliminary investigation but this seems to be a personal matter. We will proceed according to the law."

The newspaper said the family had sold a car they got from their in-laws to buy the car.

The family said Akash has mental health issues. His father denied Akash wanted a Jaguar, adding the car ended up in the river when his son swerved to avoid an antelope in the road.

