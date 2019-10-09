NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — This is a weird one.

The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a man was told to take off his clothes at gunpoint on Monday.

Officers were sent to the area of 27th Street and Marshall Avenue for a robbery.

The victim, a 53-year-old Newport News man, said he was standing in front of the F & S Market 2615 Marshall Avenue when a young black male, around 17 years old, pointed a gun at him and told him to take off his clothes.

Police said the victim complied then ran to a home in the 700 block of 27th Street. The owner of the residence allowed the victim to enter and called the police.

Police were able to track down and return the victim’s clothing.

Officers said the investigation into this case is ongoing.