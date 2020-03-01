CARY, N.C. — Gary Frazier in Cary welcomed a special visitor in his neighborhood Monday morning.

Frazier spotted a rare piebald deer standing in a wooded area and quickly snapped some photos.

The post shows a piebald deer standing in the woods from a distance.

Gary Frazier Special visitor we have now and then in our neighbor. Piebald Deer.

According to NC Wildlife, piebald deer are often mistaken for albino deer, but the two are not the same. Piebald deer have blotches of white on portions of their fur that are usually dark, while albino deer lack pigmentation and are completely white.

But that's not to say they aren't rare, NC Wildlife says research shows the piebald trait may show up in one in 1,000 deer, or 0.1%.

NC Wildlife says your chances of seeing an albino deer in the wild are about one in 30,000.

A piebald deer peeks around the trees as Gary Frazier snaps a photo.

Gary Frazier says he gets a special visitor in his Cary, NC neighborhood every now and then.

