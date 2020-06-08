x
'This was a first' | Six-foot alligator captured in Idaho

The Nampa Police Department shared some photos of officers helping to wrangle the animal.
Credit: Nampa Police Department
Nampa police officers help Fish and Game officers wrangle an alligator.

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa police officers found themselves helping to wrangle a rather unusual animal - at least in Idaho.

The department said in a Twitter post that they helped Idaho Fish and Game officers subdue a six-foot alligator during a call Tuesday night.

"This is Nampa, IDAHO not Tampa, FLORIDA," police said in the tweet, noting that they have had to deal with other animals on occasion, including cows, horses, deer and even a moose.

"But a 6’ alligator? In Nampa? This was a first," the tweet reads.

In one of the photos, the alligator can be seen underneath what appears to be a fifth-wheel-type cargo trailer.

Police did not reveal any more information about the unusual animal encounter, and there was no word on if the alligator was someone's pet that escaped.

