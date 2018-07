NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) - A man stabbed himself to death with a sword as he was coming down the stairs on Sunday, according to police.

The incident happened around 4:40 p.m. in the 900 block of Marcus Drive.

Police say the 28-year-old man was walking down the stairs with a sword in his hands when he accidentally stabbed himself in the groin.

Despite medics attending to the victim, he died at the scene around 5:30 p.m.

© 2018 WVEC