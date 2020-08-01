JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Walk up, swipe your card and out comes – delicious, piping hot pizza.

Ok, maybe it’s not fresh-baked, but students at the University of North Florida are lining up for a slice.

A Pizza ATM was just installed at the Osprey Crossings residence hall on campus.

The Jacksonville Times Union said the 12-inch thin-crust pies are pre-cooked, then heated to order with a variety of tasty toppings.

UNF Dining Service’s senior executive chef said they’re all prepared daily in the campus kitchen.

“It’s all fresh toppings. Everything is absolutely fresh. There is no frozen pizza or anything going into the machine, said Brook Adams.

“It cooks in about 3 minutes 45 seconds and dispenses it out to the student”

The Pizza ATM is a French-made machine that costs around $60,000.

UNF’s vice president of Administration and Finance said it’s worth it.

“The reality is that this particular area of the campus, the 500 students who are living in this area do not have anything other than our regular vending machines for snacks and sodas. Whereas our other resident students have good opportunities for hot foods right through 3 a.m.,” said Vince Smyth.

Each pizza costs around $9.00

New4Jax said there will be a grand opening later this month.

