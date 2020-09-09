x
Florida deputy responds to call about a gator in a shed. It was a pool float.

Well, a realistic-looking pool float.
Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Responding to calls about alligators in places they shouldn't be is a relatively common occurrence for law enforcement officers in Florida.

What's a bit rarer: Finding out the gator isn't real and that's actually a pool float.

That's what happened this week to one Polk County deputy, who responded to a call about a gator in a storage shed. When he arrived, he found out "the beast" was actually a – realistic-looking – pool float.

"He even knocked the wind out of it. Literally," the sheriff's office wrote on Twitter.

