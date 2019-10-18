AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — Sasquatch was found in the middle of the woods in Avery County earlier this week.

The 6 foot, 180 pound statue was stolen in August from Mountaineer Landscaping in Linville.

"We feel since Sasquatch seemed unharmed and released in such a remote area, the thieves either had a change of heart or found that having a Sasquatch was just more difficult than they thought," the Avery County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Sasquatch is currently living at the Avery County Sheriff's Office inside under the watchful eye of a security camera to make sure he doesn't escape again.

The sheriff's office says the landscaping company has already received money from the insurance company, so Sasquatch's new home has yet to be determined.

Pictures released by the Avery County Sheriff's Office show Chief Detective Frank “littlefoot” Catalano wrestling the Sasquatch into submission before relocating home to the Avery County Sheriff’s Office.

Big Foot is no stranger to the region.

A man in Hickory earlier this year said he had video of the real big foot in a wooded area.

In McDowell County, Marion hosts the Big Foot Festival, which was held this year on September 14.

