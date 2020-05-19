x
Search for melon-wearing theft suspects in Virginia bears fruit

The two suspects entered the convenience store wearing hollowed-out watermelons and stole some items.
Credit: Louisa Police Department

LOUISA, Va. — A theft investigation has proven fruitful in Virginia, where authorities arrested one of two suspects in a convenience store robbery. 

Store security video shows two suspects stealing items while wearing masks made from hollowed-out watermelons. 

The Town of Louisa Police Department recently put out a call asking for tips to reveal the identities of the “MELON-HEADS.” Police said the two arrived at the store in a black truck around 9:30 p.m. on May 6 and “proceeded to commit a larceny." 

The agency has confirmed that one person was recently taken into custody. 