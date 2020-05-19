Search for melon-wearing theft suspects in Virginia bears fruit

LOUISA, Va. — A theft investigation has proven fruitful in Virginia, where authorities arrested one of two suspects in a convenience store robbery.

The Town of Louisa Police Department recently put out a call asking for tips to reveal the identities of the “MELON-HEADS.” Police said the two arrived at the store in a black truck around 9:30 p.m. on May 6 and “proceeded to commit a larceny."