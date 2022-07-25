Shark fans, this one's for you: OCEARCH sweepstakes lets people win chance to tag great white shark

The OCEARCH "Meet a Shark" sweepstakes enters people for a chance to win a 5-day trip for two people, where you'll get to "meet" and tag a great white shark.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from July 2021.

For Shark Week, take your fascination with the mega-predators one step further by entering a contest to go on a shark tagging expedition.

The OCEARCH Meet a Shark sweepstakes gives a chance to win a 5-day trip for two people, where you'll get to "meet" and tag a great white shark on a research trip.

That's the grand prize, but there are 100 runner-up prize packs that can get you some OCEARCH swag gear, Costa sunglasses, and a custom YETI travel mug. And yes, the mug has a shark on it.

OCEARCH, a marine research nonprofit made up of 200 scientists, keeps an online interactive shark tracking website. You may recognize the name from other stories about sharks near you, which often reference the tracker.

Want to Join the OCEARCH crew on an upcoming expedition? Win the trip of a lifetime to tag a white shark and protect our oceans! Learn more: https://t.co/Tcn01eQ5BB#MeetAShark #MeetASharkSweepstakes #FactsOverFear #OCEARCH pic.twitter.com/JKW6ukqPS9 — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) July 8, 2022

So far in 2022, they've had expeditions to check out coastlines near the Carolinas and the Atlantic seaboard of Canada.

There's no word on where this expedition mentioned in the contest will be, but the website says OCEARCH will cover round-trip airfare and give you $500 cash.

Tagging sharks help scientists keep track of them, so they can protect these animals. The species is considered "vulnerable," and has an important role in the ocean food chain. Marine biologists are still trying to learn more about where they mate and give birth so that they can protect the next generation of great whites.

You can choose to donate to the nonprofit as part of your entry, or you can enter for free by sending your name, address and birthday to meetashark@dja.com.

This is open to residents of all 50 states, D.C. and Canada (excluding Quebec). You have to be at least 21 years old when you enter the sweepstakes.