NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — 13News Now hit the streets of downtown Norfolk to settle a debate on National Hot Dog Day.

We asked the question, “is a hot dog a sandwich,” and received responses from more than a dozen people.

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, a sandwich is “two or more slices of bread or a split roll having a filling.”

One could argue the debate ends there.

However, in 2015 the National Hot Dog And Sausage Council ruled that a hot dog is, in fact, not a sandwich.

In the end, our interviewees were split down the middle, so we asked downtown hot dog vendor John Menard to settle things once and for all.

“If you want it to be a sandwich more power to you,” said Menard. “If you don’t want it to be a sandwich more power to you. I have a hot dog if you want to buy it.”

For now, that’s good enough for us.

© 2018 WVEC