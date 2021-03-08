The extent of injuries to the unidentified people is unknown.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — UPDATE NOON TUESDAY: The collapse of an icy display that injured three at the Titanic Museum attraction in Pigeon Forge appears to be an accident, according to the Pigeon Forge Police Department.

Authorities were called about 8 p.m. Monday to the scene on the Parkway.

"Officers arrived to find that a wall of ice display fell and injured several visitors," according to an update Tuesday from the Police Department.

The wall is located on the Promenade Deck, meant to give an example of the bitter nighttime conditions on the night the ship sank. Patrons can touch a large wall of ice.

Names of the victims have not been released. Extent of injuries also hasn't been released.

"Our iceberg wall collapsed and injured three guests, who were taken to the hospital. At this time, we do not know the extent of their injuries, and our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all who were affected, including the first-responders," a statement Tuesday from Titanic owners Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn reads.

The attraction closed Monday night but reopened Tuesday to ticketholders, according to the Joslyns.

"The iceberg wall does not currently exist, and the affected area has been blocked off, for the time being. We anticipate it will take at least four weeks for the iceberg to rebuild," the statement reads.

According to Tuesday's release from the owners, "Our maintenance professionals are in the process of reevaluating our quality and safety guidelines and we’ll make all modifications, as necessary, to proactively ensure the well-being of all who experience Titanic Museum Attractions.”

