SMITHFIELD, Va. (WVEC) -- A local slice of history is being preserved in a brand new way ahead of its 116th birthday.

Researchers from Virginia Commonwealth University's Virtual Curation Laboratory 3D scanned the world's oldest ham in Smithfield. That ham was originally cured back in 1902, and is currently on display at the Isle of Wight County Museum.

The Virtual Curation Lab specializes in 3D scanning and printing historic and archaeological objects from around the Commonwealth.

The ham scan is even available online so anyone with a 3D printer can print out a replica for themselves.

© 2018 WVEC